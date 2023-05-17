 Indore: Servant booked for blackmailing girl
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Servant booked for blackmailing girl

Indore: Servant booked for blackmailing girl

He somehow took videos of the girl and fled with a laptop and mobile phone after thrashing her brother

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl has lodged a complaint against her servant for threatening to circulate her objectionable video and blackmailing her in the Bhanwarkuan area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused also thrashed her brother, who tried to intervene and fled with her laptop and mobile phone. 

According to the police, the girl reached the police station on Monday and registered a case against her servant, stating that he had taken her objectionable video from somewhere and was blackmailing her that he would send the photos to her father.

He entered the house and tried to take her bag containing a laptop and mobile phone. When she cried for help, her younger brother tried to catch the accused. But, the accused thrashed her bother and fled from there with the bag. The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search for him.

Read Also
Indore: Permanent electricity connections provided to 750 houses in district
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Thieves enter locked house in gated township

Indore: Thieves enter locked house in gated township

Indore: Women both better leaders and voters, says Yashwant Deshmukh

Indore: Women both better leaders and voters, says Yashwant Deshmukh

Indore: Launch of QR-based guide for all MP museums tomorrow

Indore: Launch of QR-based guide for all MP museums tomorrow

Indore: Karnataka students learn about management from IMC & IIT-I

Indore: Karnataka students learn about management from IMC & IIT-I

Indore: World Hypertension Day; Docs advise BP checks every fortnight after 18 yrs

Indore: World Hypertension Day; Docs advise BP checks every fortnight after 18 yrs