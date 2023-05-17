Indore: Servant booked for blackmailing girl

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl has lodged a complaint against her servant for threatening to circulate her objectionable video and blackmailing her in the Bhanwarkuan area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused also thrashed her brother, who tried to intervene and fled with her laptop and mobile phone.

According to the police, the girl reached the police station on Monday and registered a case against her servant, stating that he had taken her objectionable video from somewhere and was blackmailing her that he would send the photos to her father.

He entered the house and tried to take her bag containing a laptop and mobile phone. When she cried for help, her younger brother tried to catch the accused. But, the accused thrashed her bother and fled from there with the bag. The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search for him.

Read Also Indore: Permanent electricity connections provided to 750 houses in district