Indore: Sero survey to start in a couple of days

Indore: In a most ambitious plan of the district administration to ascertain the level of anti-bodies present among children, a sero survey will be conducted of the target group before the anticipated third wave of Covid-19 in a couple of days in the city. Samples of over 2,000 children below the age of 18 years will be collected from 25 wards.

Earlier, it was expected that the survey would start on Tuesday, but it was delayed due to the development of a software application to monitor the data.

In three categories…

Sample collection will be done in three categories, including 200 children of 1-6 years of age, 400 children of 6-9 years of age and 1,400 children of 10-17 years of age

‘Separate reports of each sample’

"An app has been developed by an IT institute which will help monitor the sero survey in real-time. It’ll help in taking samples of the targeted people and to know the separate reports of each sample," said Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean, MGM Medical College.

‘40 teams to conduct survey’

"The sero-surveillance will be done in over 2,000 children of the 25 selected wards of the city. The survey will be conducted by 40 teams comprising government nurses, technical staff and trained employees of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and other departments," remarked Dr Pawan Sharma, divisional commissioner.