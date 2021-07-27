Indore: Sero survey among kids hits kits scarcity hurdle

Indore: The ambitious plan of additional chief secretary (health) Mohammad Suleman of conducting a sero survey among children to make decisions on controlling a likely third wave of Covid-19 has hit a hurdle because of a scarcity of anti-body testing kits.

The district health department has collected as many as 102 samples for conducting a sero survey from across the city, but the samples are yet to be tested.

According to sampling in-charge of the health department Dr Abdullah Farooqi, they have collected as many as 102 samples from children from across the city. “We formed four teams which collected these samples on July 19 and we sent it to MGM Medical College for testing,” Dr Farooqi told the media. According to sources, there is scarcity of titer kits, due to which the sample testing has not been done so far.

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit told the media that there were some temporary issues of availability of kits, but the survey would soon be completed.