 Indore: Seoni, Chhindwara, Puri Trains To Be Cancelled
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 01:44 AM IST
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Operation of three city-bound trains will be cancelled for various durations this month owing to the proposed block taken between Powarkheda-Jujharpur cabin of West Central Railway of Bhopal Division.

According to official information, the operation of train no. 19343 Indore-Seoni Express has been cancelled from September 28 to 30. Similarly, the operation of train no 19344 Chhindwara-Indore Express will remain cancelled from September 29 to 01st October. The operation of train no. 20917 Indore Puri Express will be cancelled on September 26 while operation of train no. 20918 Puri Indore Express will be cancelled on September 28.

