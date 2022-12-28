Indore: Senior SGSITS student suspended for six months

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A student of Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology & Science, a leading engineering institute of the state, found guilty of ragging has been suspended for six months as he forced his juniors in the first year to follow a particular dress code.

The college disciplinary committee found second-year student Prathuraj Sharma at fault and recommended disciplinary action against him.

However, the institute administration stated that the matter would forward to the anti-ragging committee for further inquiry.

Meanwhile, SGSITS director Dr RK Saxena has asked the accused student to give a written reply.

About 25 inmates of a boys’ hostel, who are students in the first year, had gathered in front of the ATC building adhering to a dress code prescribed to them.

When enquired, the students told the institute authorities that their senior hostellers told them to come to the college in this fashion.

Officially, there is no dress code or uniform prescribed by the institute. Further enquiry revealed that Prathuraj told them to come in wearing a certain type of dress.

It was learnt that Prathuraj is a day scholar who was debarred from the hostel following anti-disciplinary activities. It was also learnt that he had told his juniors to buy the dress from a particular shop.

After the probe, disciplinary action was recommended against Prathuraj.

