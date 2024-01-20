 Indore: Senior IIT Indore Student Raped By Batchmate, Accused Arrested
The accused also threatened her when she tried to oppose him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 12:24 AM IST
Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A senior girl student from IIT Indore was allegedly raped by her batchmate in the lab of the institute. The police arrested the accused on Friday.  DSP (Headquarters) Umakant Chowdhary informed that a 28-year-old girl from Bhopal has lodged a complaint that she is completing her PhD from IIT Indore. A few months ago, she met the accused and they started studying together in the lab of the institute. The girl alleged that the accused made physical relation with her without her consent in the lab a few days ago promising to marry her. The accused also threatened her when she tried to oppose him.

Later, the accused allegedly made physical relations multiple times at different places after threatening her with dire consequences. A case was registered against the accused under Sections 376 and 376 (2) (n) and he was arrested from his accommodation on Friday. 

Chowdhary said that after befriending the girl, the accused promised to marry her and he made relation with her. Later, he refused to marry her. Further investigation is underway into the case.   

Follow us on

