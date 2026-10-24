Indore Semiconductor Summit 2026 Seven Companies Get IT Park-4 Space, 1,280 Jobs Expected; ₹9,625 Crore Investment Proposals Announced | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav handed over letters of intent (LoIs) for office space to seven companies at IT Park-4 in the Electronics Complex, Pardeshipura, on Friday. The proposed projects are expected to generate 1,280 direct employment opportunities.

The LoIs were issued on the opening day of the MP Semiconductor Summit-2026 at Brilliant Convention Centre. Under the arrangement, the seven companies will receive a combined 44,815.67 sq ft of office space on lease for semiconductor, technology and related activities.

Bengaluru-based ADT Semiconductors Pvt Ltd received the largest allocation of 16,508 sq ft. The company will establish a research and development (R&D) Design Centre and a Maven Silicon Centre of Excellence, potentially generating 500 jobs.

Hyderabad-based Spintronics AI Semiconductors Pvt Ltd will undertake semiconductor design, product development and engineering support activities, creating 250 employment opportunities.

Indore-based Ikshvaku Media Pvt Ltd will establish a generative artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital content production studio and an AVGC-XR Centre of Excellence for skill development, generating 200 jobs.

Singapore-based H-Semi Products Pvt Ltd will undertake R&D and production of 'first article inspection' samples for outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) units, creating 150 jobs.

New Delhi-based Truechip Solutions Pvt Ltd will provide semiconductor design services, generating 100 jobs.

Bhopal-based SFA Technologies Pvt Ltd will undertake information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITES) operations, creating 50 jobs.

Ghaziabad-based Kishkindha International Pvt Ltd will undertake electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) chip design, verification, prototyping and testing through a very large-scale integration (VLSI) and semiconductor laboratory, generating 30 jobs.

The proposed projects are expected to strengthen Indore's technology ecosystem and create employment opportunities in semiconductor design, electronics, AI, research and engineering services.

Land allocation LoIs issued to five companies

Five companies received land allotment LoIs for industrial projects involving proposed investments of Rs 9,625 crore and over 4,450 direct jobs across Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior.

Cytech RE will establish a 50 MW hyperscale data centre at Ganga Malanpur in Gwalior with an investment of Rs 6,415 crore.

Una Eco Systems Pvt Ltd will set up a 1.5 GWh lithium-cell manufacturing unit at EMC-2 in Bhopal, involving Rs 2,000 crore.

Auriga IT Solutions Pvt Ltd will establish a Global Capability Centre at Sinhasa IT Park in Indore with an investment of Rs 500 crore, potentially generating 3,500 jobs.

Meena Circuits will establish an ESDM manufacturing unit involving Rs 400 crore.

Kaynes Electronics will establish an electronics manufacturing unit at IT Park in Badwai, Bhopal, with an investment of Rs 310 crore, potentially generating approximately 950 jobs.

MoUs signed with five major institutions

In the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) exchanged memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with five major institutions.

The agreements aim to promote skill development, investment, chip design, research, industry collaboration and technical capabilities in the state's semiconductor and electronics sectors.