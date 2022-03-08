Indore: Selling vehicles without registration or number plate may cost your trade certificate, RTO warns dealers

Indore (Madhya Padesh): Taking cognizance over the letter of traffic police, the Regional Transport Officer has warned the vehicle dealers not to sell vehicles without registration.

RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi has issued a warning letter to the dealers in which he has mentioned to suspend the trade license of dealers who sell vehicles without registration and the high security number plate.

“The Supreme Court has also ordered the same and as per the Central Motor Vehicle Act, dealers cannot sell vehicles without temporary or permanent registration. If any dealer violates the norms then action would be taken under section 44 for Central Moot Vehicle Act 1989,” RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi told the media.

City traffic police have been taking action against vehicles for violating norms for the last many days and also cracking down on vehicles running without following traffic norms.

Cops have also written to the RTO and informed about the dealers selling vehicles without following norms after which RTO issued the warning order.

Over 8000 new vehicles come on road every month and over half of them are those which run without registration and number plate for many days.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 11:23 PM IST