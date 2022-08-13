Indore: Self-finance teacher tone down protest as legal advice come in favour

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Self-finance teachers of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) toned down their protest over salary and increment issue as legal advice came in their favour on Friday.

“DAVV administration has taken legal advice over our issue. The advice has come in our favour, so for now, we are lowering the intensity of our protest,” said Piyush Kendulkar.

Self-finance teachers are cross with DAVV administration as their salaries have been withheld over an increment issue. They were expecting an annual increment in their salaries from July, but, instead, their salaries were withheld.

The reason for the same was cited Department of Higher Education’s (DHE)’s letter related to the benefit of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) to self-finance teachers appointed under the Exit Scheme, 2006.

As the salary for July was not credited to their bank accounts till August 8, self-finance teachers started their protest on the RNT campus expressing their displeasure over non-payment of their salaries.

They sought explanation from university administration for withholding of their salaries only to hear that the audit department is citing the DHE’s letter related to CAS benefit to them. The teachers are saying that the High Court had given a stay on the DHE letter, so it’s unlawful to deny increment to them and withhold their salaries.

The teachers said that the regular teachers had been given an annual increment in their salaries from June. “Although we’re at par with the regular teachers, we were denied the benefit of an increment,” they alleged.

