Indore: Scion of ex-princely state of Piploda Rawat Raghuraj Singh passes away

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The scion of ex-princely state of Piploda and former vice president of Daly College board of governors Rawat Raghuraj Singh passed away on Monday night. He passed out from Daly College in 1956. His family was one of the original donors who helped to start Daly College in Indore. He took keen interest in development of education and sports.

Paying tributes to him, Daly Collge vice principal AS Ansari said, “A man known for his affection, his great sense of dressing, his sense of humour and his abiding interest in growth of institution, he left an indelible mark on lives of scores of Old Dalians, staff members and people of Indore. May his soul rest in peace.”

Old Dalian Sharad Tiwari remembered his kindness and said, “Piploda Maharaj shared a great intimate, respectful relationship with my late father. When my father was admitted in Bhandari hospital and was in coma for 10 days due to brain haemorrhage, Piloda Maharaj used to visit the hospital every day. Very sad to have lost him.”

Another member Navneet Solanki said, “He was a great royal person and an awesome human being. May god bless the departed soul and provide strength to the family.”