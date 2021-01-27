PANNA: Ruler of erstwhile Panna princely state and former BJP MP Lokendra Singh dies at 75

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Former BJP MP and ruler of erstwhile Panna princely state Lokendra Singh died of a prolonged illness at a hospital on Tuesday, a family member said on Wednesday.

He was 75 and is survived by his wife and daughter. Singh's condition suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday, following which he was rushed to a district hospital, where he breathed his last, a member of royal family Jiteshwari Devi said.

His last rites were performed at family's cremation ground at Chatrasal Park. "He was not keeping well for the last six to seven months and was undergoing treatment at Bhopal and Jabalpur," she said.

Singh was first elected as an MLA from Panna on the Janata Party ticket in 1977 and later elected as an MP from Panna-Damoh Lok Sabha seat in 1989 from the BJP. He joined the Congress and got elected as an MLA in 1993, the sources said.

Large number of people took part in Singh's funeral, it was stated.