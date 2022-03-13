Indore: Scindia to inaugurate Gondia flight today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fliers of the city are going to get the direct flight for Gondia (Maharashtra) from Sunday. Ahead of the official announcement of the summer schedule of domestic flights operation, Flybig is rolling out its flight for Gondia on Sunday.

Ramesh Kumar, director, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport, said here on Saturday that an inauguration ceremony will be organised at Hotel Radisson on Sunday morning. Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will inaugurate the flight virtually from there. On this occasion, several officers and ministers of the state government will also be present.

TK Jose, chairman of the MP Chapter of the Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI) said that Flybig airline was starting direct a daily flight for Gondia under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). Flight 59401 Gondia-Indore will depart from Gondia at 8.35 pm and arrive in the city at 10.00 am. Flight S-9402 will depart from the city at 10.20 am and reach Gondia at 11.45 am. The aircraft will come from Hyderabad to Indore via Gondia and go back to Hyderabad via Gondia.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 01:35 AM IST