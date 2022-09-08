Indore: Schools labelled as NEP labs will turn into model ones

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will have 344 Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI schools) and out of this 4 to 5 schools will be in Indore. School education department has 90,179 across 63 districts and 344 blocks in the state. Out of these 90,179 schools, 344 will be transformed into PM SHRI Schools with mentorship from experts chosen by the Central government. PM SHRI Schools have been labelled as NEP (New Education Policy 2020) Labs. On Wednesday, the Union cabinet approved the PM-SHRI Yojana under which 14,500 schools from across the country will be upgraded to PM-SHRI schools.

Sharing the discussions and latest updates after the approval, district education officer (DEO) Manglesh Vyas said, As per the policy of PM-SHRI schools, MP will have 344 schools that will be upgraded and to ensure uniformity we will have one such upgraded school in each block. While Indore on paper has 5 blocks, it is mostly considered as 4 blocks as one is in Depalpur. Hence, Indore is currently being considered with upgradation of four schools as PM SHRI. Under the transformation of schools, the chosen ones will become model schools encapsulating the full spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. However, PM SHRI will NOT merge with KVs or JNVs.

India has centrally-funded schools mostly providing education to children of Central government employees. These are Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas following the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum. However, the upgraded government schools are not likely to work on the same equation. As of now, the schools will be upgraded similar to the CM Rise schools with trained teachers and quality education.

KVs donít need upgradation as much as other government schools in the state. MP has CM Rise, now PM SHRI will strengthen it further. Madhya Pradesh on the lines of schools in Delhi started CM Rise Schools in the first phase from academic session 2022-23. In Indore, 2 such schools were started and admissions were full in a matter of fortnight. Though it is still early and we have not been able to upgrade the classrooms as such, the quality of education has attracted more kids to opt for public education, which is our aim, Vyas said.