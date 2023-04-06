Indore: Schools can’t force parents to buy books from a particular shop

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The school administration can’t force parents to purchase books, notebooks and uniforms from a particular shop, and action would be taken against schools found guilty of violating this rule.

It has been made mandatory for the school management to paste the list of books at a public place on the school premises and also on their website.

Collector and district magistrate Ilayaraja T issued these prohibitory orders under Section-144 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1973 on Wednesday.

The school director and principal will not force the students and their parents to buy the listed books after the examination result or before that. Parents will be able to buy books till June 15, 2023. If the academic session is starting in April, the period from April 1 to 30 will be used for orientation and practical and psychological methods of teaching the students.

School operators will ensure that they do not force parents to buy books published by private publishers or printers on subjects other than moral education, general knowledge, computer etc.

The school administrators shall ensure that the private publishers, printers, and vendors do not enter the school premises for publicity under any circumstance.

Unnecessary material which is not related to the prescribed syllabus will not be included in the set of books. No one shall be under any obligation to purchase the complete set of any class. If a student has old books, then only the books required by him will be made available by the seller. Grade type, size, price, number of pages etc. should be mentioned on the notebook (copy).

No school can tell parents to buy more than two sets of uniforms, while the blazer will be additional. Schools have to ensure that the uniforms do not change for at least three sessions.

The school administration will not force the students or parents to buy any kind of costume for the annual festival or any other event. Before recommending any other book related to subjects for which no book has been published or printed by a regulatory body, the school administrators shall ensure that the content of the said book is not objectionable and likely to disturb public peace.

The order will be implemented with immediate effect and action can be taken against the person who violates it under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. In case of disobedience of the orders by the school, the principal, director of the school and all the members of the board of directors will be held guilty. This order will be applicable in the district. All the schools in the district will paste the above information on their notice boards.