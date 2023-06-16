Indore: School-Wise Action Plan To Deliver 90% Results

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A school-wise action plan would be formulated for government schools so that they can achieve 90 per cent results, said collector Ilayaraja T at a meeting of school principals held here on Thursday.

The collector said that the action plans should be made after a thorough review of last year’s results. He also said that action would be taken against principals whose schools' results are in the bottom five per cent.

The meeting was called to take stock of preparations made in government schools as the new academic session starts next week. Principals of more than 150 high and higher secondary schools of the district including district education officer Manglesh Vyas and assistant director Pooja Saxena were present in the meeting.

The collector instructed officials that before the commencement of the academic session, a special campaign for painting and cleaning should be carried out in all government schools. It should be ensured in all schools that there is power supply and all the fans are working. Also, there should be provision for drinking water, toilets and dustbins in all schools.

During the meeting, he directed that the principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Betma, be suspended for showing indifference and negligence in the examination results.

The collector had a dialogue with the principals regarding the educational and administrative arrangements. He discussed bringing improvement in the quality of education. He obtained information regarding vacant posts and other deficiencies. He instructed the principals to create such an educational environment in the schools so that better results can be obtained.

The collector told the principals that there should not be any kind of negligence or indifference in academic work. There should be 100% admission of the children of the area and regular attendance should also be ensured. Regular communication should be maintained with parents and children. The timely presence of teachers should also be ensured. He said that an action plan should be prepared to make the day-to-day activities uniform in the entire district at the time of the school’s reopening. He directed forming of subject-wise core groups of principals for determining activities in schools, for improving schools' deficiencies and for improving results. A similar meeting would be held in July, the collector said.