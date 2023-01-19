Indore: School ties up with SGSITS for developing scientific aptitude

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Laurels School International, Indore signed an MoU with Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science, Indore for collaborating and developing scientific aptitude of school students.

SGSITS director Rakesh Saxena and managing director of the school Jaya Chacko signed the MoU on behalf of the respective institutions. The other dignitaries present on the occasion include SGSITS Apurav Gaiwak, and, Laurels School International, Principal,Thomas Remigius.

The objective of the MoU is to impart training to the students of Laurels School in the emerging area of Nano- Satellite by collaborating with the profound scientists at SGSITS. Also to provide mentorship for higher education and to raise the technopreneurial skills in school students, through expert talks by the faculties of SGSITS on recent technology. Consequently, empowering the students with cutting edge technology and broadening their horizons.

Laurels School shall provide access to its facilities to the faculties, senior students and alumni of SGSITS to interact with, mentor and guide the school students. They will hand hold the students of XI & XII in research and development of projects on community welfare, green energy and waste water management. The state of the art AI and Robotics labs set up in Laurels School will be the meeting point for both the institutions. AI - Robotics teams of the respective institutions, will make the best use of the facilities in Laurels School to develop ‘need of the hour’ skills and scientific temper of the students.

SGSITS shall give access to its R & D Labs, CIDI (Centre for Innovation, Design and Incubation), AICTE approved idea design lab and other facilities to provide opportunities to the students and faculties of Laurels School to enhance the quality of education. The collaboration aims to contribute to the society by developing the scientific aptitude of the school students and raising their enterprising spirits.

The MoU between SGSITS and Laurels School is the first of its kind to be signed by a renowned Technology & Science Institution with a School. The school is aiming at providing a model in this collaboration where the gap between School and higher education is bridged and school students become future ready.