Indore: School students present ideas on sustainable development

Indore: With the aim of promoting and seeking innovative solutions for sustainable economic and ecological growth, Indo-German Development Cooperation (GIZ) organised the second round of competitions for school students at Holkar Stadium on Friday.

The GIZ, a collaboration between India and Germany, is committed to achieving the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and tackle global challenges in the field of climate and environment.

About 200 students, who had been selected in the first round, participated in the second round and presented ideas on sustainable development. About 1,800 students participated in the first stage of competitions held at The Emerald Heights International School in March 2019.

There were two main competitions. First was painting and another was presentation. About 13 groups of students took part in painting competition. In the second round, 50 students made presentations. They showcased innovative ideas on energy and environment conservation. The students presented ideas to strengthen diplomatic relationship between India and Germany to mark 60 years of GIZ presence in India.

Senior project co-ordinator of GIZ Nitin Jain said other cities and states should follow steps undertaken by Indore towards sustainable development.

Ex-secretary of BCCI Sanjay Jagdale presented merit certificates, mementos to students and praised their efforts. Rohit Pandit, chief executive officer, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, shared his experience of how innovative suggestions from students help in building a better strategy. “It is normal for students to come with better strategies to win a game because they are not afraid to be wrong,” he said.

Project co-ordinators of GIZ Anil Sharma and Ravinder Kumar said three best students from both the competitions will be given awards by senior political leaders of both the countries at a function to be organised in New Delhi next month.

Ideas presented:

Yamuna floodplain: Heavy metals have been found in vegetables grown in areas near Yamuna floodplains and other rivers. It was suggested to plant more trees that can absorb the heavy metal content in soil. Other suggestion was use of organic manure. Other ideas pertained to use of waste material, re-use of plastics, rivers’ revival and switching to eco-friendly transport.