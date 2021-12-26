Indore: School students make eco-bricks under Green Indore Mission

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): School students from Indore have taken up charge for making city cleaner and greener.

Under the theme ‘To make a difference’, the students are collection plastic waste and making eco-bricks. The aim of the students are to reduce the plastic waste from the city.

“Each one of us can make a difference. Together we can bring a change,” Anil Rai, Savita Rai and Timsi Rai, who are leading the drive, said.

The schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are supporting the initiative of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) for Green Indore Mission and Swachhta Abhiyan

According to reports, the activity is being organized at schools on regular basis in coordination with IMC, aiming to make the city plastic free.

The Students have been asked to collect single use waste plastic bottles and fill them with single use plastic waste like wrappers, milk pouch, oil pouch and others.

Some schools are also encouraging students to plant saplings and promoting the use of cloth bags instead of plastic bags.

“It’s very apparent that we have been exploiting the natural resources to a great extent since ages, but the efforts made to preserve it is very less,” Chairman of Indore Sahodaya complex of CBSE schools UK Jha said.

He added that Indian philosophy and Integral humanism have always portrayed us all to be the worshippers of nature but nowadays this culture is declining because we have denied the importance and care of nature from our life principles

