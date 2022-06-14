Indore: School students given tips to develop business mindset

Amber Arondekar addressing the session |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amber Arondekar, a mental toughness coach to Ranji Trophy cricketers and a corporate trainer, has said that leadership simply means doing those tasks which common people usually shy away from doing. If you are disciplined then you are a leader. If you want to develop a leadership attitude, then first you have to win over yourself.

Arondekar was addressing a session of IMA organised for school students. Indore Management Association organised various exclusive sessions for school students on developing business mindset series held from June 7 to June 10. The series included a variety of topics, each with a speaker who was an expert in their field. The programme was very well received and joined by the 50 students of different schools in the city.

Arondekar said that a person who can lead himself, in fact, has the moral right to lead others. If you do not shy away from putting any unpleasant but truthful things in front of people, then you are a leader.

Rakesh Jain ‘Prakhar’ ex CEO – Prestige and Prime Group & Chairman at Youth Entrepreneurship & Skilling (YES) Cell - MSME & Start-up Forum -Bharat took a session on building Entrepreneur's mindset by explaining What, Why and How of Entrepreneurship. Jain explained by examples of entrepreneurs, how people could change their lives and

fulfilled their dreams. He also gave 12 magical success secrets for start-ups and also said that now we provide in-depth training to those who wish to do a start-up to improve the success rate. ‘Be an entrepreneur, Be your own boss & Explore your full potential’.

Mradul Kanugo, Data Scientist with 6 years of experience in the software industry, took the session on “Ease Your Business with Technology Artificial Intelligence. He explained, AI simply put can be described as the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think like humans and mimic their actions. Recent studies have shown that 83% of companies share that AI in business is their top priority.

Capt Jaison Thomas, motivational speaker and life-transforming coach, said that in contemporary times words like Start-up, Entrepreneurship, Seeding have become a popular topic of discussion among youths. The credit for this has to be attributed to Indore Management Association. This landmark initiative has enabled the youth to nurture their innovation and fulfil their dreams of building a start-up.