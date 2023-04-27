Indore: School principal booked for violating DM’s order

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against the principal of St Arnold’s School in Lalaramnagar for violating DM’s order, police said on Wednesday. The principal was allegedly forcing the parents to buy books from a particular shop.

Palasia police station in charge Sanjay Singh Bais said that a case has been registered against the principal of the school under Section 188 of the IPC on the complaint of Revenue Inspector Arun Kumar Tiwari on Tuesday.

On the instruction of the district collector Ilayaraja T, the district administration officers investigated the complaint and found that the parents of the students of the school did not find books at other shops. The books were available only at a particular shop so the parents had to face difficulties. TI Bais said that the case has been registered and further investigation is underway to know the role of the bookseller as well.

