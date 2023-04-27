Indore: 2 new aerobridges to soon start at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The facility of two new aerobridges would soon be available at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport. The trials of these aerobridges are underway. With the addition of these 2 aerobridges, the number of total aerobridges will go to 5 at the airport.

Looking at the increasing number of passenger-movement at the airport, the airport administration decided to install 2 more aerobridges. Both the aerobridges have been installed and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given the necessary approval to start their use and thus the trials are underway.

MP Shankar Lalwani inspected the aerobridges on Wednesday. On this occasion, joint general manager of Airport Authority of India (AAI) Prabodh Sharma was also present. Lalwani thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and said that the 2 new aerobridges have been built at a cost of Rs 9 cr.

With the introduction of these two aerobridges; boarding and de-boarding time would be saved.