 Indore: 2 new aerobridges to soon start at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 2 new aerobridges to soon start at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport

Indore: 2 new aerobridges to soon start at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport

Trials underway after permission from DGCA   

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The facility of two new aerobridges would soon be available at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport. The trials of these aerobridges are underway. With the addition of these 2 aerobridges, the number of total aerobridges will go to 5 at the airport. 

Looking at the increasing number of passenger-movement at the airport, the airport administration decided to install 2 more aerobridges. Both the aerobridges have been installed and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given the necessary approval to start their use and thus the trials are underway. 

MP Shankar Lalwani inspected the aerobridges on Wednesday. On this occasion, joint general manager of Airport Authority of India (AAI) Prabodh Sharma was also present. Lalwani thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and said that the 2 new aerobridges have been built at a cost of Rs 9 cr.  

With the introduction of these two aerobridges; boarding and de-boarding time would be saved. 

Read Also
MP: Indore owns maximum number of luxury cars in state, capital Bhopal lags behind by 3x; demand for...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: School principal booked for violating DM’s order

Indore: School principal booked for violating DM’s order

Indore: After 4-year hiatus, PSC interviews start on Thursday

Indore: After 4-year hiatus, PSC interviews start on Thursday

Indore: Katiyal appointed as head of DAVV’s electronics department

Indore: Katiyal appointed as head of DAVV’s electronics department

Indore: DAVV apex body gives in-principal nod for promotion of self-finance teachers

Indore: DAVV apex body gives in-principal nod for promotion of self-finance teachers

Indore Development Authority top brass inspects Scheme No 97 Part-4 & 97 Part-2 

Indore Development Authority top brass inspects Scheme No 97 Part-4 & 97 Part-2 