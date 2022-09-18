Indore: School of Electronics gets approval under Visvesvaraya PhD scheme

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): School of Electronics, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has been sanctioned two PhD scholarships under Visvesaraya PhD scheme of the Ministry of Electronics & IT under phase II of the scheme announced yesterday. This department is also recipient of two fellowships in phase 1 of the scheme during 2016-21.

This PhD scheme is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) which aims to create manpower (PhD holders) in the broad area of electronics and IT. It aims at 1000 PhD being produced in a span of five years. The thrust areas include semiconductor design, machine learning among others. Incidentally, DAVV is the only state university in MP which has been selected under the scheme. The other institutes are IITs, IISER and IIITs.

Under this scheme, the PhD student gets a stipend of Rs 5000 per month aside from 1.20 lakh of contingency each year. The continuance of the stipend is up to five years. The total budget outlay for the scheme is around Rs 1 crore.

Vice-chancellor Dr Renu Jain expressed her happiness with this accomplishment by the department.

