Indore: School, college heads to meet on November 9 over Covid preparations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing the increase of Covid-19 infections across the world, a meeting of school principals and heads of Indore will be organised on November 9.

Many countries of the world are seeing a steady increase in the infection of Covid- 19.

In Indore district also, preparations are going on, as a precaution, to deal with the possibility of third wave of corona. In this regard, vaccination is being done rapidly in the district as part of the action plan being prepared to deal with the third wave.

An important meeting of the principals of schools and colleges has been organised in two sessions at Ravindra Natya Griha on 9th November.

In the evening, meeting of the principals of all public and private colleges from 4 pm to 5 pm and a meeting of principals of all public and private higher secondary schools from 6 pm to 7 pm.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh Kala Utsav begins in Delhi on AtmaNirbhar MP theme

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 12:59 AM IST