Madhya Pradesh Kala Utsav begins in Delhi on AtmaNirbhar MP theme

Bhopal: To make state self-reliant, Madhya Pradesh Art Utsav started from November 1 on 66th foundation day at Madhya Pradesh Bhavan in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, informed the officials.

The OSD and the resident commissioner of Madhya Pradesh Bhavan, Pankaj Raag, inaugurated the festival on Monday. Madhya Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board managing director Anubha Srivastava and others were also present on the occasion.

The festival is being organised under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation, Madhya Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board and Madhya Pradesh Matikala Board.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 06:40 PM IST