e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 06:39 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Kala Utsav begins in Delhi on AtmaNirbhar MP theme

Festival is being organised under aegis of Madhya Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation, Madhya Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board and Madhya Pradesh Matikala Board.
Staff Reporter
Decorative items on display |

Decorative items on display |

Advertisement

Bhopal: To make state self-reliant, Madhya Pradesh Art Utsav started from November 1 on 66th foundation day at Madhya Pradesh Bhavan in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, informed the officials.

The OSD and the resident commissioner of Madhya Pradesh Bhavan, Pankaj Raag, inaugurated the festival on Monday. Madhya Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board managing director Anubha Srivastava and others were also present on the occasion.

The festival is being organised under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation, Madhya Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board and Madhya Pradesh Matikala Board.

ALSO READ

Kala Utsav day 2: Puppet, folk, western, contemporary & classical dance presented
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 06:40 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal