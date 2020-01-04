Kala Utsav day 2: Puppet, folk, western, contemporary & classical dance presented

BHOPAL: Puppet, folk, western, contemporary and classical dance were presented on Friday- the second-day of four-day ‘Kala Utsav’ at NCERT, Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhopal.

Over 17 boys and 20 girls presented various performances including song forms like classiclal and folk. Classical songs in ragas - dhanshree, shudh kalyan, carnataki, malkons, yaman and maru bihag were presented nicely. Borgeet, Kashi, sufi kalam, Thumri, Gopa and kashmiri songs were also presented.

In the instrumental music competition, 16 boys and 18 girls participated classical and contemporary music using musical instruments like tabla, harmonium, santoor, violin, guitar, khumphen, khol, cheda, mridang, dholak, naal, khanjari and bansuri.

The day concluded with two plays performed by the students of DM Schools of Bhubaneswar and Mysuru on the life and works of Mahatma Gandhi.

Kala Utsav is being organised by the Union ministry of human resource development. The event celebrates the motto of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and “Unity in Diversity” of culturally and linguistically rich India.

About 400 participants in 38 teams from 35 States and UTs of the country, KVs and JNVs and DM Schools have come together to celebrate the cultures, traditions and heritages of India through different art forms.