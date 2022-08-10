Indore: Scholarship to MBA students only if admission is based on CMAT score

Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reserved category students pursuing MBA and engineering courses will get scholarship only when they have taken admission on the basis of CMAT and JEE, respectively. The government has released new guidelines for scholarship for SC/ST and OBC categories students. The guidelines are applicable from the 2022-’23 session.

According to the rules, the scholarship payment will be done through bank accounts linked to the Aadhaar card. The maximum age limit for post-graduation scholarship has been fixed at 30 years and 35 years in case of Ph.D students. For eligibility of scholarship, the difference between the two degree courses should not be more than 2 years. Students taking admission in the management quota, NRI quota and sports quota will not be eligible for scholarship. Students taking admission to UG and PG of the OBC category—if they are not working anywhere—will be eligible.

Merit list of 2nd addl CLC round to be out today

The merit list of students who participated in the second additional round of college-level counselling will be released by principals on Wednesday. The department of higher education (DHE) had granted a second additional round for CLC for admission to government and private colleges. Students who failed to get admission to colleges of their choice so far till August 5 had applied for the CLC round from August 6 to 8.

The merit list of applications will be released by the colleges on Wednesday. Students whose names appear in the list will have to deposit a minimum fee of Rs 1,000 by August 13 for confirmation of admission.

Initially, the DHE granted one round of online counselling and three rounds of CLC. However, as seats in most of the colleges remained vacant, it granted two more rounds of CLC.

