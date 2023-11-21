Indore: Scared Of Rat, Toddler Gets Scalded By Hot Water, Dies | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died on Sunday while being treated for burns received on November 14. The tragic incident took place in Chandan Nagar police station area when the toddler who got scared of a rat accidentally overturned the utensil containing hot water in a bid to escape from the rat and received burns. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

According to police, the boy was identified as Fardeen son of Farid, a resident of 12th street Loha Gate in Chandan Nagar area. Fardeen’s father Farid, who is a carpenter, said that the water was boiled for bathing and Fardeen's mother had kept the utensil on the ground and the boy was playing nearby. Fardeen suffered burned injuries on the neck, chest and stomach. He was taken to the hospital and died during the treatment. His parents had three children and he was the second one. The police began an investigation in the case and recorded statements of the family members. Police handed over the body to the family members after conducting the post-mortem of the deceased.

Man killed in road mishap

A 40-year-old man was killed in an accident in Bhanwarkuan police station area on Monday morning. It is yet uncertain how the accident happened. The incident occurred near IT Park around 12 am on Sunday and the victim was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the morning. The police are investigating and examining the CCTV footage near the spot to know the circumstances under which the accident happened.

According to police, they were informed about the accident that happened near IT Park around 12 am in which Yashneet, a resident of Vidur Nagar in Dwarkapuri, was injured. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment in the morning. The police started an investigation into the case and examined the CCTV footage near the spot to know the circumstances under which the accident happened. The police sent the body for autopsy and further investigation is underway.

