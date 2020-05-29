Indore saw Ajit Jogi turn from bureaucrat to politician

Former Indore collector who became Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) and went on to become the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Ajit Jogi is the only collector known to have completed 5 years as a collector in Indore. As he passed away at the age of 74, Indore reminisced his contribution as a collector and his transformation into a politician. It was in Indore that Jogi transformed from being a government official to a politician.

Looking back at his life and time in Indore, following are some highlights that set him apart and show his Indori connect:

Handling riots & community support

In 1984 when Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguard, Jogi was serving as Indore collector. He was equally upset with the act.

It was the first time when police entered Imli Sahib gurudwara. The city had bled as hundreds of families were burnt alive along with their homes and shops. Following the riots, when Sikh community was extremely upset and angry, Jogi convinced Arjun Singh, then Minister of Human Resource Development, to come down and meet the community. Not only this, he convinced Singh to give a public apology to the community members.

Jogi's political start from Indore

Jogi began his political journey nearly 35 years ago when he joined the Congress party after quitting his job as Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer posted in Indore. He left the government service in 1985 and became a Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha in 1986. Jogi remained a member of the Upper House till 1998.

He faced opposition from former Chief Minister of MP Digvijay Singh and had continual political fights with Congress leader Mahesh Joshi.

Yet in November 2000, when the new State of Chhattisgarh was created, Jogi was chosen by Sonia Gandhi to head the State, pipping veterans like Moti Lal Vohra and the late Vidya Charan Shukla.

Soft corner for Love

When Jogi was Indore collector, a Jain Sadhvi had fled with her lover, which was initially reported to be a case of abduction. The couple had reached Jogi for help. Revolting against social norms, Jogi allowed them to stay in his home and further helped them in tying the knot.

Bringing RRCAT to Indore

Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology, Indore is a major research centre in Madhya Pradesh. The unit of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, was brought to Indore by Jogi. He had used several sources and proposals to ensure that RRCAT comes to Indore.