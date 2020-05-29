From DM to CM – Remembering Ajit Jogi

Ajit Jogi was well known for his political prowess and acumen. The man who became Chhattisgarh’s first Chief Minister in 2000, had assumed many roles through his life. He had been a mechanical engineering gold medallist who would eventually become a teacher at the National Institute of Technology in Raipur from where he’d graduated, before becoming an IPS officer, and then an IAS official.

But this was just the beginning. Jogi’s political career began in after he quit the IAS in the 1980s. The civil servant who had remained Collector in different districts for over 16 years would eventually go on to be elected to the Rajya Sabha, becoming the first Chief Minister of newly formed Chhattisgarh in 2000.

A successful administrator and a qualified politician, he had a large following. For many he was a beloved leader for the common man with whom he communicated in chaste Chhattisgarhi. Even his political opponents admit that Jogi was a man with vision, and played a major role in laying the foundation for the development of Chhattisgarh. He even campaigned on wheel chair from 2004 on – more actively than others.

Jogi was punctual to the core. Once, upon reaching the Delhi airport from Chhattisgarh Bhawan at the time given by the state plane pilots, Jogi realised that there would be a delay. Opting to utilise the time, he started his morning walk on the tarmac! But lest you imagine an aloof official, it must be mentioned that Jogi cared for the pilots and used to share his lunch with them.

On another occasion he had reached a function at Raipur much before the host Editor could arrive.

Jogi did not shy away from calling out problems. On one occasion, for example, he had publicly chided the then DM of Bilaspur for not being on the field.

Another young DM was taken to task in Surguja for misleading the Chief Minister over deaths due to malaria at Wadrafnagar, 40 kilometers from the district headquarters. The Chief Minister had managed to obtain definitive information, while the DM remained ignorant. He was shifted the same day.

One interesting incident that comes to mind is the time the Chief Minister had intervened to make two IAS officers marry girls with whom they had had dalliances. While the officials were from other states, the women had been locals. When the matter was brought to the CM’s notice by two ministers during a cabinet meeting, the intervened to make the men marry.

Over the years Jogi has survived many a crisis. But even the best amongst us are not invincible, and on May 27th night, Jogi was unable to overcome a heart attack. Ajit jogi is survived by his wife and MLA, Dr Renu Jogi, and his son Amit Jogi who is a former MLA. And while a titan of Chhattisgarh politics may be gone, his family continues to carry his legacy forward.