Indore: Sarafa TI Amrita Solanki ’s facebook account gets hacked, hacker post objectionable content

Facebook account of Sarafa TI Amrita Solanki has reportedly been hacked on Wednesday. Interestingly, the hacker posted objectionable content without changing password of the ID. TI has lodged a complaint to crime branch against unidentified hacker.

According to TI Solanki, she came to know about the objectionable posts on her facebook ID a couple of days ago. She was shocked to see such posts on his profile. She also edited the posts but the hacker again posted the content after which she came to know that the id has been hacked by someone.

She told Free Press over phone that she also posted a video with warning to the hacker and later she changed the password of the ID. She had given a written complaint to crime branch to trace the accused and to take action against him.