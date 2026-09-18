Indore Sanitation Worker Claims No Salary Hike In 10 Years; Jitu Patwari Shares VIDEO Targetting BJP |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari posted a video of sanitation workers in Indore, raising questions about their wages. Jitu Patwari shared the video targetting BJP on social media interacting with the Indore Municpal Corpoaration sanitation worker on Thursday. A female sanitation worker (Safai Karmchari) also requested Rahul Gandhi to do something about the increment in her salary. In the video the woman told Jitu Patwari that their salary is 10 thousand for the past ten years, no increment has been made so far. The video is surfacing on the internet.

Jitu Patwari raises sanitation worker's monthly wage issue

The video that Political leader Jitu Patwari shared on social media shows, he is interacting with a female sanitation worker. She informed him that she has been working as a ‘Safai Karmchari’ for the past ten years at Nagar Nigam Zonal Office 13, Indore. In the last ten years her salary has remained the same. She gets ten thousand rupees as a monthly wage and it is difficult to manage her life in this amount.

Watch Jitu Patwari and Safai Karmchari Viral Video :

Indore Sanitation Worker appeals Rahul Gandi for increment

When Jitu Patwari asked her to inform about the issue to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, She said Rahul Gandhi Ji humari bhi samasya sune aur uska samadhan kare. Hum Nagar Nigam mein 10 saal se 10 hazar rupay mein ghisa rahe hain. Following this Patwari added aap yeh kehna chahti ho itni mehengai badh gayi 10 hazar rupay aapko pura nahi padta. On which she said Ji Rahul Gandhi ji hum 10 saal se naukari kar rahe hain, inn 10 saal mein ek rupya bhi nahi badha hai.

Jitu Patwari questions BJP government in cleanest city of India

Jitu Patwari raised questions on the BJP Government (Bhartiya Janta Party). Sharing this video he captioned "Desh ke sabse swachh shahar Indore ki safaikarmi bahan kah rahi hai, “bhajpa raj mein hum upeksha se peedit han! jananayak shri @rahulgandhi ji se anurodh karenge, hamari bhi sunwai karen!”

(A sanitation worker from the country's cleanest city, Indore, says, "Under BJP rule, we are suffering from neglect! We will appeal to the people's leader, Shri RahulGandhi ji, to hear us out as well!")