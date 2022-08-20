Indore: Sanchi hikes milk rates by Rs 2 a litre

Sanchi Milk/ Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sanchi has hiked its price of milk by Rs 2 per litre, which will be effective from Saturday. Sanchi has followed the footsteps of Amul and Mother Dairy, who have already increased their price of milk by Rs 2 per litre.

After open milk, Sanchi is by far the biggest seller of branded milk in eight districts of the division and Dewas, and the hike in its price is going to affect lakhs of consumers.

Amul and Mother Dairy had increased the price by up to Rs 2 per litre on August 16, 3 days ago. Indore Sahkari Dudgh Sangh Maryadit, which sells milk and its products under Sanchi brand, is going to increase the milk rates from Saturday. The orders of this regard were issued on Thursday.

AN Dwivedi, CEO of Indore Dugdh Sangh informed that the prices of Sanchi Gold, Standard, Toned, Double Toned, Chaha and Chai Full Cream Special milk will be dearer by Rs 2 per litre. The rate of full cream milk (gold) for half a litre of milk was Rs 29, which has now become Rs 30. At the same time, the rate of one litre packet has increased from Rs 57 to Rs 59. The rate of half litre standard milk (Shakti) has increased from Rs 27 to Rs 28, toned milk (fresh) from Rs 24 to Rs 25 and double toned milk (Smart) from Rs 22 to Rs 23. Similarly, the rate of one litre milk packet of tea special milk has increased from Rs 47 to Rs 49 and that of Chah milk from Rs 52 to Rs 54. Price of a 200 ml packet of Double Toned Milk (Smart) has not increased. It will be available at Rs 9 only.

Over 2.70 lakh litre milk is consumed daily in all 9 districts of the division and Dewas district. Out of this 1.35 lakh per litre milk is consumed daily in the city. Dwivedi said that there was a need to increase the price of Sanchi milk as we have already increased the purchase prices of the milk from its producers from Rs 680 per fat to 770 per fat in the last 5 months.