Indore: Samples of NRI Covid+ family sent for genome sequencing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District health officials have sent the samples of the four patients, found Covid positive on December 30, for genome sequencing to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal to know the variant present in them.

These four patients are NRIs, belong to the same family, and had returned to Indore from Australia on December 28.

According to Health Department officials, these four patients include a 45-year-old male, a 42- year-old female, and two girls of 12 years and 7 years. “All belong to the same family who live in Agrawal Nagar area. They returned to India from Australia for joining a family get-together on the eve of the New Year,” officials said.

The family had given the samples to a private laboratory after showing symptoms.

Meanwhile, district surveillance officer Dr Amit Malakar said that we have conducted contact tracing of these patients and have collected seven samples of people who came in their contact.

“The patients have been kept in home isolation as they don’t have many symptoms except cough and cold. We have taken samples of other family members. They don’t have any symptoms but have been directed to remain in home isolation,” health officials added.

Meanwhile, one more patient tested Covid positive on Sunday with which the total number of positive cases recorded so far in the city reached 2,12,525 while the total number of active cases reached five. One patient was discharged from home isolation as well.