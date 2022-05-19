Indore: Salary delay at MY Hospital, Security, sanitation staff facing trouble

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Security and sanitation employees of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital are facing trouble in bearing their monthly expenses due to the non-payment of their salary for the past two months.

About 300 employees of UDS Company, responsible for security and sanitation in the hospital, have not got their salaries for the month of April and they got the salaries for March just a couple of days ago.

“Due to the delay in payment, it’s become hard to run the household. We’ve requested the company officials, as well as the hospital administration, to make the payments, but in vain. We received our salaries for March only after lodging a complaint with the divisional commissioner,” one of the employees said.

Many employees had also struck working for hours a couple of days ago and approached the dean of MGM Medical College with a complaint against the company after which the payment for March was made.

Meanwhile, supervisor-in-charge Atul Marathe said they had got the payment in parts which was stuck for Covid. “We’ve given the salaries for March and will soon give the salaries for April, as well,” he said.

