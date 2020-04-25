Indore: SAIMS ready to treat coronavirus patients with plasma therapy, waiting for ICMR nod

Indore: Along with treating the maximum number of COVID-19 positive patients in Indore, Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) is also ready to go in for ‘plasma therapy’ for treating the critical patients.

The hospital has completed training the staff and has also applied for the formal approval from Indian Council of Medical Researches to start the method.

“Plasma therapy has emerged as an important and effective way for treating critical positive patients. Along with a team of expert doctors, we also have completed the preparations in terms of necessary equipment and training,” Chairman of SAIMS Dr Vinod Bhandari said.

He said a team of over 100 doctors are working tirelessly under the supervision of Dr Ravi Dosi.

“Along with treating highest number of patients, we have also discharged maximum number of patients in Indore. We will start treatment through plasma therapy immediately as we already have the details of the patients discharged and they would donate blood for preparing plasma through it,” Dr Bhandari said.

“The convalescent plasma therapy aims at using antibodies from the blood of a recovered Covid-19 patient to treat those critically afflicted by the virus. The therapy can also be used to immunise those at a high risk of contracting the virus -- such as health workers, families of patients and other high-risk contacts,”he added.

Five more cured patients were discharged from two city hospitals on Saturday. Four patients, including a constable were discharged from Index Medical College while TI of Khajrana Police Station Santosh Yadav discharged from Choithram Hospital.

All those discharged from hospital applauded the support of doctors and hospital staff. “I have got all care and support from by the team of Choithram Hospital. I am thankful to doctors and team,” TI Yadav said.

Dr. Hasani becomes Additional CMHO

As Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia is over burdened with work and also has a back problem, Collector Manish Singh has given charge of additional CMHO to Dr Madhav Hasani.

He will support Dr Jadia and will share the burden.

"There is no such post of ACMHO. The Collector has used special powers and created the post to handle the situation," health department officials said.