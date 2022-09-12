Indore: RVNL speeds up work on the Metro corridor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Work on the Indore Metro is going on at top speed throughout the entire corridor. The RVNL has speeded up their part of the work and, now, on the corridor from MR 10 to Gandhi Nagar, the pillars and Metro infrastructure are visible.

Officials said that senior Metro officials held a review meeting of the ongoing work in which the officials strictly instructed both the agencies to speed up their part of the work so that, by September next year, the trial run of the Metro can be performed.

Officials said that the segment launching work and pillars and Metro station work was going on at top speed along the path. Work from the MR 10 to the Super Corridor is also going on at a good speed where new launchers have also been installed for accelerating the speed of Metro infrastructure construction.

At Bangarda junction, three piling machines are doing the piling work, while, on the Super Corridor near Depalpur road, pillars have been formed and, soon, the launchers will be set up here, as well.

Now, only 382 days are left for the Indore Metro project to be completed according to its deadline.