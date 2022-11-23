e-Paper Get App
Indore: Running railway staff stages demo in support of 7-point demand

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 03:07 AM IST
article-image
The running staff raises slogans under the banner of Western Railway Employees Union in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A demonstration was staged by the running staff of the Western Railway Employees Union, Ratlam division at the railway station premises, here on Tuesday, under the leadership of divisional president.

Prashant Pathak of Western Railway Employees Union said that the demonstration was staged on various points including timely redress of the problems of running employees and other security categories employees. A dharna demonstration was held regarding seven demands and a large number of railway employees participated in the protest. 

The Union highlighted the booking of West Central (WCR) trains by ignoring Western Staff (WR) in Nishatpura running room. It said, illegal booking of staff of other headquarters on passenger trains has also been noticed. They also voiced allegations like providing working of the passenger trains to other headquarters, trying to eliminate the Ujjain headquarters by ignoring it, getting the work done by Guna staff in the Ujjain-Guna section, issuance of arbitrary orders by the officers against the running staff and not giving allowances to the running staff.

