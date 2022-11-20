Indore: RTO seizes 23 vehicles playing sans permit, PUC

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing their action against errant vehicles plying without permit and PUC certificate, a team of the Regional Transport Office hit the roads consecutively for the second day on Saturday.

The team seized over 23 vehicles including 11 auto-rickshaws running without a permit and 12 other vehicles which were running sans pollution under control certificate.

The team launched the drive on AB Road where around 90 auto-rickshaws were checked and 23 of those were seized for not having a valid permit and PUC certificate.

“We have launched a drive against vehicles running across the city without PUC certificates to bring down the AQI in the city. We will continue the drive and will check the vehicles across the city,” RTO Pradeep Sharma said.

Meanwhile, ARTO Archana Mishra said that they seized over 68 vehicles in two days. “We told vehicle owners to get the PUC certificates at the earliest. We will start action against private vehicle owners as well,” she said.