Indore: RTO inspects 4 shops selling two-wheelers without licence

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Transport Office carried out a surprise inspection at four two-wheeler outlets for selling vehicles without obtaining a trade certificate and seized 20 two-wheelers.

During the inspection, two outlets - Maa Automobiles located at Phooti Kothi Square and BL Automobiles were found closed.

At Tara Motors, Rajendra Nagar, the RTO officials found eight electric vehicles from Hero Company and 10 electric vehicles from Joy Company. The outlet operator informed the officials that the said vehicles were given to him by dealers in Sapna Sangita and Bhanwarkuan.

Similarly, two vehicles of Hero Company were found at Sai Sarkar Motors, located in Rajmohalla. Here, the operator said that the vehicles had been given to him by a dealer in Sapna Sangeeta. All the vehicles were seized.

The said action was taken by the team of Archana Mishra, assistant Regional Transport Officer, Alok Asthana and RohitAtut, under the leadership of Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Kumar Sharma.

