Indore: RTO facility fails to take off

RAJUPAWAR

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tall claims of the Regional Transport Office to provide facilities for vehicles’ name transfer, termination of hypothecation and NOC online fell flat as they couldn’t start the services even after three days of the expiry of the deadline.

To add to RTO woes, the delay has stacked up pending work as the department had started taking applications since December 18, 2022.

According to RTO Pradeep Sharma, the department has pulled the plug on the old system of name transfer, NOC and other works from December 18. The government had also shifted the same to the VAHAN portal of the Ministry ofRoad Transport and Highway.

“We have already transferred data of about 13 lakh vehicles from the server of Madhya Pradesh Transport Department to the VAHAN portal of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. We still need to transfer data of about 8 lakh vehicles to the new portal due to which the system couldn’t be started,” Sharma told the media.

The facility will be available initially for commercial vehicles but will be available for all types of vehicles in the coming days.

He also added that they have put the IT team on alert to take care of the initial glitches. “Applicants who use their Aadhaar don’t not need to come to the RTO for the purpose while those who don't want to use their Aadhaar will have to visit the RTO with their documents,” Sharma added.

