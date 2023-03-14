Indore: RTO continuous drive against errant buses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the Regional Transport Office continued the drive against errant passenger buses to prevent the increasing number of bus mishaps.

According to regional transport officer Pradeep Sharma, a team of RTO and divisional flying squad launched a checking drive at Khandwa Road and other areas of the district to check passenger buses.

“Over 80 buses were checked during the drive. We checked the permit, insurance, and PUC certificate of the buses. We also checked to see whether they were overloading, over-speeding, or using pressure horns, etc,” the RTO said adding, “A fine of Rs 22,500 was slapped on 24 buses for violating rules of Motor Vehicle Act.”

Power cut increases applicants' woes

A large number of people faced trouble in getting their photos clicked or getting their driving licence at the RTO office on Monday as only one out of four counters was working.

Moreover, the power cut in the office for more than three hours gave a tough time to the people waiting in queues as no work could be done till 1 pm.

People had to wait for many hours to get their work done while the RTO staff claimed that the situation turned poor due to staff shortage.