Indore RTO Cancels Permits Of 136 Old Buses; 72 More On The Radar For Seizure | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has initiated a major crackdown on ageing passenger buses operating under stage carriage permits beyond the permitted age limit.

According to officials, notices were issued in 2025 to owners of buses manufactured in 2010 or earlier, directing them to replace their vehicles.

However, 136 owners failed to comply within the deadline. Consequently, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of the Indore division has cancelled their permanent permits and notified the owners.

As per High Court directives, a vehicle’s age is calculated from its date of registration. Following these guidelines, notices were issued on Jan 2, 2026, to owners of 136 buses from the 2011 model year, instructing them to upgrade to newer models. While 64 owners complied within the stipulated time, 72 have failed to do so.

A list of these 72 non-compliant vehicles has been dispatched to all Superintendents of Police (SPs), District Transport Officers (DTOs) and the Transport Safety Squad across the division. Authorities have been ordered to seize these buses if found operating on the roads. The process to cancel the permits of these remaining 72 buses is currently underway to ensure strict compliance with transport safety norms.