Indore News: Drunk Bus Driver Endangers Passengers, Vehicle Seized |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police took action against a bus driver who was allegedly found driving under the influence of alcohol and endangering passengers’ lives in the Vijay Nagar area late on Saturday.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel said police conducted a special vehicle-checking drive when a passenger bus coming from Rasoma Square was noticed being driven at high speed and in a reckless manner. Police stopped the vehicle and carried out a check. During a breath analyser test, the driver, identified as Radheshyam from Dewas, allegedly recorded an alcohol level of 78.9 mg per 100 ml, which is above the permissible limit.

The bus was carrying passengers at the time, and police said the driver’s condition posed a serious risk to their safety. On verifying the vehicle documents, police also found that the bus was being operated without a valid permit. Investigation further revealed that the vehicle owner had allegedly allowed the bus to run without the required authorisation.

A case was registered against the driver and the vehicle owner under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, and the bus was seized on the spot. Police said strict legal action will continue against those who violate traffic rules or drive under the influence of alcohol.