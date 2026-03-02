 Indore News: Drunk Bus Driver Endangers Passengers, Vehicle Seized
In Indore, police seized a passenger bus after its driver, Radheshyam of Dewas, was found drunk with a blood alcohol level of 78.9 mg/100 ml, endangering passengers. Checks revealed the bus lacked a valid permit. Cases were filed against both the driver and the owner under the Motor Vehicles Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Strict legal action is underway.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 12:44 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police took action against a bus driver who was allegedly found driving under the influence of alcohol and endangering passengers’ lives in the Vijay Nagar area late on Saturday.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel said police conducted a special vehicle-checking drive when a passenger bus coming from Rasoma Square was noticed being driven at high speed and in a reckless manner. Police stopped the vehicle and carried out a check. During a breath analyser test, the driver, identified as Radheshyam from Dewas, allegedly recorded an alcohol level of 78.9 mg per 100 ml, which is above the permissible limit.

The bus was carrying passengers at the time, and police said the driver’s condition posed a serious risk to their safety. On verifying the vehicle documents, police also found that the bus was being operated without a valid permit. Investigation further revealed that the vehicle owner had allegedly allowed the bus to run without the required authorisation.

