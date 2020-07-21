Indore: RTI activist accuses administration of hiding Covid death figures

Indore: RTI activist Ajay Dubey on Tuesday alleged that the district administration and health officials have not added about 250 deaths as COVID-19 suspected deaths even though it took place in Covid hospitals.

“As many as 250 deaths took place in MTH, MRTB Hospital and MY Hospital’s Chest and TB Ward between March and July but neither were the samples of these patients taken nor were they added in suspected deaths. Earlier responsible authorities hid the data of deaths and now they have violated the guidelines set by the government in providing treatment to the patients and taking their samples,” Dubey alleged.

He also released a list of 250 people who succumbed in these hospitals and also alleged that more than 15 were declared brought dead.

“Government should launch a probe in the matter and should constitute a team of officials posted outside Indore. Action must be taken of the administrative and health officials,” he added.