Indore: RSS top leaders in city to draw future plan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the forthcoming State Assembly elections, the coordination meeting of the top leaders of the RSS started at Keshav Vidyapeeth, Airport Road on Friday.

In the meeting the RSS leaders of Malwa, Madhya, Mahakhoushal and Chhattisgarh are taking part.

Sources informed that with elections slated in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh this year, the meeting assumes significance as the RSS has its own feedback about the performance of the government and the MLAs. The feedback given by RSS has a major bearing on the ticket distribution in the BJP.

In the meeting, apart from central leaders of RSS, the heads of subsidiary organisations of RSS in Madhya Bharat, Mahakaushal, Malwa and Chhattisgarh provinces are participating. Regional organisation general secretary Ajay Jamwal, Shiv Prakash, BJP state president VD Sharma, organisation general secretary Hitanand and other officials reached to the city on Thursday night itself to participate in this meeting.

It was stated in the meeting that it is necessary to expand the ‘Shakhas’ to connect the youth of the country. Sarsah Karyavah Manmohan Vaidya, Arun Kumar, Kshetra Sangh Karyavah Ashok Sohni discussed projects run by RSS in all the four provinces. It was told in the meeting that 100 years of the Sangh would be completed after two years. At present, more than 60,000 ‘Shakhas’ are being run across the country. A target has been set to increase it to one lakh in two years. Shakhas have been asked to be expanded in all the four provinces of the central region.

Office of Malwa province to be ready by year-end

It was informed in the meeting that a new office of Malwa Prant of RSS is being constructed in the city in Panth Vaidya Colony. It will be ready in the next six months. RSS is planning to get it inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The date of inauguration is yet not decided. Currently the office of Malwa Prant is being run from Archana Office located in Rambagh.