Indore: RSS Member Lodges FIR After ‘Objectionable Cartoon Of RSS-BJP ’ Circulates On Social Media 

Indore: RSS Member Lodges FIR Over ‘Objectionable Cartoon’ Of RSS-BJP Circulates On Social Media |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An allegedly objectionable cartoon of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP was seen circulating on social media on Friday after the landslide victory of BJP in Madhya Pradesh, said Indore police.

According to Indore police, a case had been registered in connection with the circulation of the cartoon on social media against a 'fake' Facebook account 'Roshan Yadav GKP Ahir' on the complaint of RSS worker Rajpal Joshi on Thursday night.

The complaint claimed that a "well planned conspiracy to create enmity between two specific sections of society" was behind the "objectionable" caricature, which showed a man wearing an RSS garb and grasping a "janeu," a sacred thread worn by Brahmins.

The police official stated that a case has been filed under the Information Technology Act and section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code for a number of offenses, including encouraging hostility, hatred, or ill will among classes.

Malharganj police station in charge Lokesh Singh Bhadauria said, “Police cyber cell assistance will be employed to track down the Facebook account's owner, and relevant legal action would then be taken against the offender.”

In fact, with 163 members in the 230-member Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party won, leaving the Congress in a distant second place with 66 seats. On November 17, polls were conducted, and on December 3, the results were announced.