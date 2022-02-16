Indore: RSS Chief Bhagwat to visit Ujjain

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat will be on a four days visit to Ujjain.

He will arrive in Ujjain on February 19 and will stay there till February 22.

During his visit, he will meet nearly 400 people in different meetings. According to sources, over 100 volunteers from Indore are likely to go to Ujjain as Indore is the headquarters of Malwa Prant of RSS.

An RSS post bearer said that the RSS Chief visited Malwa province this year.

Besides holding meetings, he will participate in various social programmes, he added.

He will also visit various temples of the city including ISKCON temple complex on February 20.

He will inaugurate a newly built Vidya Bharati office "Vikramaditya Bhawan" on Chintaman Ganesh Marg in Ujjain on February 22.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 05:13 PM IST