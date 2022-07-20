Indore: Rs 6.8 lakh returned to two women, courtesy cyber cell

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two women, including a gas agency owner, were duped of Rs 680,000 by conmen. The gas agency owner was duped of Rs 4.1 lakh on the pretext of paying her electricity bill online, while another woman was duped of Rs 2.7 lakh by a person on a promise of giving an acting job in Mumbai. Fortunately, the state cyber cell officials have managed to return the entire amount to the victims.

SP (Cyber Cell) Jitendra Singh said a woman, named Hansa Pipada, who is a gas agency owner, lodged a complaint stating that she had received a message on her mobile with information about her electricity bill. She contacted the number shown in the message to pay her electricity bill. The person was posing as an officer of the electricity distribution company and he downloaded a remote access mobile application on the woman's mobile phone.

Thus, the accused managed to transfer Rs 4.1 lakh from the bank account of the woman to his account. This complaint was received on June 1. During the investigation, Cyber Cell officials gathered information about the transaction and found that the accused had transferred the money through a website. The officials contacted the bank and the nodal officer. The bank officials returned the entire money to the complainant’s bank account.

In another case, a woman, named Priyanka, lodged a complaint stating that she had received a call from an international number and the caller had gathered her profile for an acting job in Mumbai. Later, he took Rs 2.7 lakh from her for rendering his ‘service’. The woman transferred the money online. In this case, too, the officials contacted the bank officials and managed to return the entire amount to the complainant’s bank account.

