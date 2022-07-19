Indore: Panel formed to promote exports of farm produce

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To promote exports of agricultural produce from the district, a district-level and cluster-based Common Facility Committee (CFC) has been constituted. The collector will be the chairman of the committee, which will provide all kinds of support to the export-aspiring farmers of the district.

Under the Agricultural Export Policy, 2019, issued by the ministry of commerce and industry, the Government of India, and, according to the instructions given by the Government of Madhya Pradesh for the implementation of the Agricultural Export Policy, the cluster-based Common Facility Committee (CFC) has been constituted under the chairmanship of the district collector. To implement the policy at the district level, collector Manish Singh has constituted the district-level, cluster based CFC to give concrete shape to the implementation of the policy on the ground.

Chief executive officer of the zilla panchayat Vandana Sharma will be the coordinator of the committee. The deputy director, Horticulture, has been nominated as the member-secretary of the committee and deputy director, Farmers’ Welfare and Agriculture Development Department, assistant general manager or his representative, APEDA, deputy commissioner, Cooperatives, project director, ATMA, senior scientist, Major Agricultural Science Centre, general manager, District Industry Centre (DIC), have been nominated to the committee as members.