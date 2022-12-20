Indore: Rs 56L plan to plug Cancer hospital's basement 'leak'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The project implementation unit (PIU)of the PWD has prepared a proposal of Rs 56 lakh to solve the two-decade-old water logging problem at the basement of the Government Cancer Hospital.

A team of PIU had inspected the hospital’s basement a couple of days ago, and has come up with the solution for the water-logging along with the proposal to build a boundary wall at the hospital.

“The PIU unit of PWD has prepared a report with the plan to conduct waterproofing of the basement and also to excavate to know the exact reason for the water seepage. However, the report is yet to be submitted by the officials as staffers are waiting for the signature of an engineer who was on leave on Monday,” sources said.

The superintendent of Cancer Hospital, Dr Ramesh Arya, said he has not received the report so far. Meanwhile, the Dean of MGM Medical College said that the PWD has prepared a plan with the proposal of Rs 65 lakh. “The PWD has sought Rs 56 lakh for solving the water-logging problem while Rs 9 lakh for constructing the boundary wall. We will send the report to the Divisional Commissioner for the final approval,” Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

The basement of the hospital has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes and raises risk of vector-borne diseases among the visitors and patients. The PWD had spent over Rs 40 lakh in the last few years but the hospital couldn’t get rid of the problem.

The long persisting problem of water-logging in the basement is of utmost concern as it is also damaging the foundation of hospital building.

BASEMENT BLUES

* The basement of the hospital has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes and raises risk of vector-borne diseases among the visitors and patients

*The PWD had spent over Rs 40 lakh in the last few years but the hospital couldn’t get rid of the problem

*The long persisting problem of water-logging is also damaging the building’s foundation